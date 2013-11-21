Preachers Of LA Pastors Clash With GOP Pundit, Defend Show’s “Redeeming Value”

The wildly successful and controversial “Preachers of L.A.” is still making headlines since the show’s debut last month on Oxygen. Bishop T.D. Jakes went after the cast, calling the show “junk” for showing off the mansions they live in and the luxury clothes they wear.

On NewsOne Now with Roland Martin, two of the cast members defended their participation in the reality series. “There was a lot of heat from the trailer, or the sizzle reel,” said Pastor Wayne Chaney, senior pastor of Antioch Church of Long Beach, Calif. “Once the show started and people have tuned in, they’ve realized that it has not been about material possessions, but about the lives of these larger than life men.”

Added Bishop Ron Gibson, founder of Life Church Of God In Christ, in Riverside, Calif., ”We have incredibly faithful congregations, but we’re not infallible. So [the series] shows the duality of what it’s like to be in the position to be held to a higher standard, but humanized the position that we’re in.”

The discussion got a little heated when GOP strategist Raynard Jackson, who was on a panel during the show, offered some choice words.”I’ve been inside this whole gospel, religious industry for most of my adult life,” Jackson said, “and I find what you guys are doing is an embarrassment to the church.”

Gibson responded, “The church has been compartmentalized for too long. If [Jackson has] seen my participation, and the other men’s participation, he would see redeeming value in it.”

See the debate unfold in the clip below.

Your browser does not support iframes.

