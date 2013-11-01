“NewsOne Now” With Roland Martin Debuts On TV One Monday

Our news, our way. Starting Monday Nov. 4, “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, the first-in-class daily African American morning news show hits television for the first time. The groundbreaking interactive daily show will simulcast live on radio starting at 7:00 a.m., with the third hour airing weekdays at 9:00 a.m. ET, on TV One.

Check TV listings in your area or listen to all 3 hours live, online,

Award-winning journalist Roland Martin will lead the conversation with a full multimedia experience— viewers can interact with “NewsOne Now” across radio, television, and social media. Got a question? Be sure to tweet us at @NewsOne or @RolandSMartin with the hashtag #NewsOneNow to weigh in.

“African Americans are some of the most highly engaged cable news consumers, and it’s vital that we meet that thirst with a daily morning show that speaks to our issues, our concerns, from our perspective,” says Martin. “’NewsOne Now’ will launch as the pre-eminent destination for the pulse of Black America.”

Tune in live next week, and be sure set your DVRs daily. This is a part of our history you surely won’t want to miss!

