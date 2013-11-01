NewsOne Now
Home

“NewsOne Now” With Roland Martin Debuts On TV One Monday

Our news, our way. Starting Monday Nov. 4, “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, the first-in-class daily African American morning news show hits television for the first time. The groundbreaking interactive daily show will simulcast live on radio starting at 7:00 a.m., with the third hour airing weekdays at 9:00 a.m. ET, on TV One.

Check TV listings in your area or listen to all 3 hours live, online,

Award-winning journalist Roland Martin will lead the conversation with a full multimedia experience— viewers can interact with “NewsOne Now” across radio, television, and social media. Got a question? Be sure to tweet us at @NewsOne or @RolandSMartin with the hashtag #NewsOneNow to weigh in.

“African Americans are some of the most highly engaged cable news consumers, and it’s vital that we meet that thirst with a daily morning show that speaks to our issues, our concerns, from our perspective,” says Martin. “’NewsOne Now’ will launch as the pre-eminent destination for the pulse of Black America.”

Tune in live next week, and be sure set your DVRs daily. This is a part of our history you surely won’t want to miss!

“NewsOne Now” With Roland Martin Debuts On TV One Monday was originally published on newsone.com

NewsOneNow , Roland Martin , Trending Now , TV One

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Local
Baltimore City Skyline
Gov. Hogan, Balt. County Exec. Johnny Olszewski Respond…

Gov. Larry Hogan and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., responded to President Trump’s comments regarding Baltimore and U.S. Rep.…
07.30.19
Antwan Mims
Missile Launcher In The Possession Of Man At…

Transportation Security Administration officers detected the launcher and immediately told airport police, who tracked down the traveler and detained him…
07.30.19
Baltimoreans Launch ‘We Are Baltimore’ Website

A pair of former political aides have launched a “We Are Baltimore” website. The ‘We Are Baltimore’ site was already…
07.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close