Kelly Price On ‘R&B Divas’ Turn: ‘Don’t Ever Want To Do That Again’

This morning on “NewsOne Now,” Roland Martin talked with Kelly Price about her reality TV experience while on “R&B Dvas: LA.” Some would say the “Friend of Mine” singer was the villain of the cast, but Price doesn’t think her experiences on the show were in vain:

“I don’t ever want to do that again, but I won’t call it a wasted experience. I learned a lot about myself. I learned a lot about other people. I learned a lot about the way reality television is made,” she explained.

Listen to the full exchange with Roland Martin below, and find out which aspect of the reality show production experience Price described as “the curse word.”

