Who Is Chilli?

Chilli (real name Rozanda Thomas) is one-third of the R&B super group TLC. Within the trio, her smooth vocals and glamorous image balanced out the gritty style of Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and spunky rhyming of Lisa “Left-Eye” Lopes. The group dominated the airwaves during the 1990s, sold more than 65 million albums worldwide and had 4 number 1 singles, including “Waterfalls” and “Creep.”

The story of TLC was just chronicled in the VH1 TV movie, “CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story,” which not only went into the group’s money troubles and bankruptcy, but also into Chilli’s relationship with producer Dallas Austin. Chilli also had her own reality show on VH1, “What Chilli Wants,” where she worked with a relationship expert to find her a prospect.

You can find her on Twitter here: @OfficialChilli

On October 23 she spoke to Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now,” along with entertainment attorney Londell McMillan, about the business end of the music industry.

