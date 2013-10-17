Just In
Slave Film Fatigue? Which Black Movies Should We Support?

As the latest slave film,  ”12 Years A Slave” makes its way to the box office, there’s already a cry of fatigue from some Black moviegoers. On “NewsOne Now,” Roland Martin addressed whether we need more films that dig up our past, like “12 Years A Slave.” A similar debate surrounded  ”The Butler” and “The Help.” Then there are people who complain about lighter films, like “Baggage Claim.”

“I don’t have a problem with Madea or 12 Years a Slave,” Martin commented. He also said, ”The Black experience is … vast and broad. We should not get caught up in the game of [dismissing certain films].”

Listen to the full clip below, and tune in to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. EST.

Slave Film Fatigue? Which Black Movies Should We Support? was originally published on newsone.com

