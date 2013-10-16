How About Having a Storefront Pastor On ‘Preachers Of LA’?

Cast members on “The Preachers of L.A.” have been criticized for being flashy and having big, rock star personas. So would the show be better, more realistic, if you threw a storefront preacher into the mix? Roland Martin and Rahiel Tesfamariam, founder of Urban Cusp explored that scenario on “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin. As Tesfamariam noted, a typical church has a congregation of about 70 people. Not that the makers of the Oxygen show are out to reflect reality, she adds. “When you put a show like that on that network,” Tesfamariam said, “I feel we already know what this is going to be about… They’re filling a quota.” Do you agree? Listen to the full exchange below, and tune in to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin weekdays at 10am EST.

