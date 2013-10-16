Just In
MLK Lawyer Slams King Estate Over Harry Belafonte Dispute

In a sad turn of events, civil rights activist Harry Belafonte is suing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.‘s estate. Belafonte,  who helped financially support MLK’s family at times, has filed a lawsuit over ownership of historic documents.

Today on “NewsOne Now,Roland Martin spoke with MLK’s former lawyer Clarence Jones to discuss the dispute.  Jones expressed his disappointment:

“It highlights a selfishness on the part of the children that is inconsistent with the generosity and the spirit of their father.”

What are your thoughts on the fallout?

Listen to the full exchange below, and tune in to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin weekdays at 10am EST.

 

