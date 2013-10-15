Roland Martin: Adrian Peterson’s a ‘Great Guy,’ Phil Mushnick Is Not

On “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, NY Post writer Phil Mushnick earned the “Stuck On Stupid” award of the week. Martin spoke with Mediaite columnist Andrew Kirell about Mushnick’s column on Adrian Peterson, the NFL star who lost his two year old son to an alleged beating last week.

Martin laces into Mushnick’s offensive op-ed, titled “Being a Great Player Doesn’t Make Adrian Peterson a Great Guy”:

“This is not a guy who has been involved in drugs… This is a guy who overcame that… He’s treating this guy like he’s a thug.”

Posted October 15, 2013

