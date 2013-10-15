Today on “NewsOne Now“ with Roland Martin, mental health advocate Terrie M. Williams and psychologist Dr. Jeff Gardere held a frank conversation on mental health in the Black community. Williams urges us to address suicide and post-traumatic stress disorder stemming from community violence in order to prevent future tragedies. ”We don’t want to even utter that word suicide, and that’s yet another level of secrecy. We need to call it what it is,” she said.

Martin observed that toll that gun violence may take on our young people can’t be ignored. “I wouldn’t be surprised if the level of carnage that many young folks are seeing today has an impact on that mental health and suicide rate, as they get older,” he said.

For more information, follow Williams and Gardere Twitter. Williams’ book, Black Pain: It Just Looks Like We’re Not Hurting, is available on Amazon. Get answers, with no judgment.

Listen to the all-important discussion below, and tune in to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin weekdays at 10am!

Why We Need to Call Suicide What It Is was originally published on newsone.com

Kenon White Posted October 15, 2013

