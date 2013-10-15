Just In
Are White Women Affirmative Action’s Biggest Beneficiaries?

It’s a quietly-accepted theory, but now it’s out of the bag. Today on “NewsOne Now,” Roland Martin talks with a caller who proclaims White women benefit more from Affirmative Action than any other group. Roland shared the same opinion:

“I’ve told some White students at Texas A&M, if your momma or your aunt has a business and they’re getting government contracts, guess what? Affirmative action is paying for your tuition.”

Check out the full conversation below, and be sure to tune in to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin weekdays at 10am!

Are White Women Affirmative Action’s Biggest Beneficiaries? was originally published on newsone.com

