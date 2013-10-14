Just In
Home

Crump On Kendrick Johnson Case: ‘Real-life Murder Mystery’

Today on the inaugural episode of “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, it was clear that the death of young teen Kendrick Johnson strongly resonated with listeners. Attorney Benjamin Crump, a civil rights advocate known for his representing Trayvon Martin‘s family, joined the show to discuss the tragedy.

As reported, Johnson’s body was found in an upright, rolled up wrestling mat at Georgia’s Valdosta High School in January. Initially, his death was ruled accidental, but an independent autopsy suggested that Johnson died of blunt force trauma to the head. After during that second autopsy, vital organs were found to be missing and his body had been stuffed with newspapers. His family wants answers.

Crump provided more details about the condition of Johnson’s body after the first autopsy, and explained why we need to raise our voices so that justice is served for the 17-year-old:

“It is absolutely mind boggling that this is a real life murder mystery, and that’s the tragedy of it. Because it’s not a fiction that his parents sent him to school with a book bag and then the next day Kendrick was returned to them in a body bag, with the school and the medical examiner and the Sheriff’s department concluding that his death was an accident…”

Listen to Crump’s segment from the show below. And be sure to tune in to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin weekdays at 10 am!

Crump On Kendrick Johnson Case: ‘Real-life Murder Mystery’ was originally published on newsone.com

Benjamin Crump , Kendrick Johnson , newsone now

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Local
Handcuffs featured image
Teen Arrested In Brutal Attack On Baltimore Police…

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in the brutal beating and robbery of a Baltimore Police Department civilian employee. Police…
07.31.19
Mayor Jack Young
Mayor Jack Young Tours East Baltimore

Mayor Jack Young spent part of his evening at a public safety walk in the Heritage Crossing neighborhood with Commissioner…
07.31.19
Handcuffs featured image
During Trial Of Taylor Hayes Murder, Mother Is…

The mother of seven-year-old Taylor Hayes, who was fatally shot in west Baltimore last year, was arrested Tuesday at the…
07.31.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close