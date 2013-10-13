Dr: Ben Carson: ‘Re-Educate Women’ So They Don’t Get ‘Riled Up’ Over Abortion [VIDEO]

Dr. Ben Carson clearly has a thing for slavery.

During the same Values Voter Summit where he declared the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (The ACA — or Obamacare if you’re nasty) to be the worst thing since slavery, Carson also said that men need to re-educate women on their role as women so they wouldn’t get so “riled up” over of abortion and their own reproductive rights.

While motherhood isn’t slavery, the forced inability to make decisions regarding one’s own body most definitely is.

According to Dr. Carson, women are “riled up” (mansplain speak for emotional), because of a liberal agenda that pushes the false claim that there is a war on women. According to the good doctor, the war is on their babies because men “give up their seats to pregnant women.”

“You know, there are those of us in this society who have told women that there’s a war on them because that cute little baby inside of them, they may want to get rid of it and there are people that are keeping you from doing that,” Carson continued. “And women say, ‘No, no, they’re not doing that to me! No!’ And they get all riled up.” He added there was obviously not a “war on women” because men give up their seats to pregnant women. “There is no war on them, the war is on their babies,” Carson insisted. “Babies that cannot defend themselves. Over the past few decades, we have destroyed 55 million of them. And we have the nerve to call other societies of the past heathen.” “What we need to do is re-educate the women to understand that they are the defenders of these babies.”

Give it up for Dr. Carson, unchained, ladies and gentlemen.

In his book of conservative magic, Black people seeking affordable healthcare are slaves. And women who advocate for the right to make decisions concerning their own reproductive health are just “riled up” heathens hellbent on destroying their “cute, little” babies.

No wonder Dr. Carson retired as director of pediatric surgery at John Hopkins Children Center. His objectivity and common sense were bound to be called into question sooner rather than later. From the National Prayer Breakfast to his ridiculously homophobic remarks on Fox News comparing homosexuality to pedophilia and bestiality, Dr. Carson — in his stigmatization, sexism, misogyny and homoantagonism — has attacked many of the usual suspects who are targets of conservative rage.

He is trafficking in white supremacy in Blackface and there is little doubt that his political future is assured. Don’t be surprise if he tackles immigration and guns next.

Let’s be clear: There is a War on Women.

When being a woman is pre-existing condition, we are at war.

When we have an elected official, Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa), who co-signed the extraordinarily idiotic statement of former Missouri GOP Congressman Todd Akin that “legitimate rape” can’t cause pregnancy because “the female body has ways to try to shut that whole thing down” – that is a war on women.

RELATED: 'Legitimate Rape' Doesn't Cause Pregnancy, Says GOP Congressman [VIDEO]

When conservative strategists claim President Obama’s support of emergency contraception for teenage girls encourages “statutory rape,” and former Vice-Presidential nominee Paul Ryan insisted that all abortion should be banned, even including conception through rape, that is a war on women.

When former Indiana GOP U.S. senate candidate Richard Mourdock and the former Republican senator from Pennsylvania, Rick Santorum, claim that babies conceived through rape are “gifts from God,” and women should “make the most of a bad situation,” that is a war on women.

From employers attempting to exclude birth control from health-care coverage and the slut-shaming that occurs on a daily basis, for any reasonably sane person there is no doubt that there is a war on women.

Forget a seat on the bus; we can walk.

Which came first, the baby or the zygote debates aside, a woman’s body can not be legislated, nor do our brains need re-educating.

And, as always, the hypocrisy of conservatives such as Dr. Carson — in all his patriarchal smugness — who want “a government small enough to fit into a woman’s uterus” has not gone unnoticed.

Kirsten West Savali Posted October 13, 2013

