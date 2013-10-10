National
Home

Breaking: Ariel Castro Might Have Died Of Auto-Erotic Asphyxiation, Not Suicide

Via: wzakcleveland.com

A newly released report cites that Ariel Castro possibly died of a sex act gone wrong called auto-erotic asphyxiation, not suicide. Castro’s pants and underwear were pulled down to his ankles when he was found, leading the state highway patrol to consider the possibility of auto-erotic asphyxiation, according to the report from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

That same report cites that rounds were not properly completed the night the serial kidnapper died in his cell.

Continue reading here

 

Ariel Castro , Ariel Castro death

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Local
Handcuffs featured image
Teen Arrested In Brutal Attack On Baltimore Police…

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in the brutal beating and robbery of a Baltimore Police Department civilian employee. Police…
07.31.19
Mayor Jack Young
Mayor Jack Young Tours East Baltimore

Mayor Jack Young spent part of his evening at a public safety walk in the Heritage Crossing neighborhood with Commissioner…
07.31.19
Handcuffs featured image
During Trial Of Taylor Hayes Murder, Mother Is…

The mother of seven-year-old Taylor Hayes, who was fatally shot in west Baltimore last year, was arrested Tuesday at the…
07.31.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close