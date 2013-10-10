Breaking: Ariel Castro Might Have Died Of Auto-Erotic Asphyxiation, Not Suicide

Via: wzakcleveland.com

A newly released report cites that Ariel Castro possibly died of a sex act gone wrong called auto-erotic asphyxiation, not suicide. Castro’s pants and underwear were pulled down to his ankles when he was found, leading the state highway patrol to consider the possibility of auto-erotic asphyxiation, according to the report from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

That same report cites that rounds were not properly completed the night the serial kidnapper died in his cell.

