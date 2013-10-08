The sisters of Miriam Carey (pictured right), 34, the dentist hygienist from Stamford, Connecticut who was killed by police after she tried to ram through a White House security barrier, said that she wasn’t trying to hurt anyone.

RELATED:

“What I do see is that perhaps maybe my sister was a little afraid being surrounded by officers with their guns drawn,” Valerie Carey (pictured middle left) said to Matt Lauer on Monday’s Today show. “My sister was fleeing. She was trying to figure out how to get out of there.”

Amy Carey-Jones (pictured far left) echoed her sister’s sentiments, stating, “I feel that things could have been handled a lot differently. We still feel that there was maybe another story than what we’re being told.”

As previously reported by NewsOne, Carey was on medication for post-partum depression when she was killed. Her mother, Idella Carey, said that her daughter had no history of violence, but had been hospitalized for depression in the past.

“She didn’t contribute anything [to the incident],” said Eric Sanders, attorney for the Carey family. “She had absolutely every right to be in the nation’s capital.”

See Today interview below:

Miriam Carey’s Sisters: ‘She Was Trying To Figure Out How To Get Out Of There’ [VIDEO] was originally published on newsone.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: