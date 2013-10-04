34-Year-Old Woman Killed at US Capitol Identified

Law enforcement authorities still don’t know why a Connecticut woman tried to breach a barrier at the White House, setting off a high-speed car chase that put the Capitol on lockdown and ended with her being shot dead by police.

Officials identified the female driver as 34-year-old Miriam Carey of Stanford Conn, She was traveling with her 1-year-old daughter who avoided serious injury and was in protective custody late Thursday.

The incident began at about 2:30 p.m. at the White House gates at 15th and E streets NW. Police say Carey had attempted to ram a temporary security barrier outside the White House with her car, then struck a Secret Service uniformed division officer. She then fled the scene, leading police on a chase.

Video submitted by AlhurraTV shows the woman’s car surrounded by officers with their guns drawn in Garfield Circle, just outside the Capitol. Carey bashes into a barricade, backs up, and then drives away.

Carey then led Secret Service and Capitol Police on a chase to 2nd Street and Maryland Avenue NE, where she crashed into another barricade,

In the midst of the incident, a 23-year veteran of Capitol Police crashed his car. He was hospitalized and later released from MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

The Secret Service division officer struck by the woman while she was driving is also expected to be okay.

Lanier confirmed no officers were struck by gunfire during the shooting.