Michele Bachmann: President Obama Pushing ‘Crack Cocaine’ Healthcare

Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-MN) compared President Barack Obama to a drug-dealer pushing crack cocaine in the form of Obamacare to the masses, reports MSNBC.

“President Obama can’t wait to get Americans addicted to the crack cocaine of dependency on more government health care,” she said in an interview with the far-right WorldNetDaily. “Once they enroll millions of more individual Americans, it will be virtually impossible for us to pull these benefits back from people,” Bachmann continued. “All they want to do is buy love from people by giving them massive government subsidies.” “On every possible level, this is a government program that is clearly not ready for prime time,” she said. “The administration is very defensive about this program because it’s bad on so many levels.” “Now is the time to put it out of its misery,” Bachman told WND. “We have to do what we can do. Whether that means defunding it instead of repealing it, I’m for it. If it means delaying it, rather than repealing it. I’m for it.”

As previously reported by NewsOne, House Republicans voted early Sunday morning to delay Obamacare for one year and repeal its tax on medical devices.

RELATED: Senate Passes Budget Bill, House Votes This Weekend

The highly anticipated vote came after midnight. The House voted 232-192 to delay the Affordable Care Act, which launched October 1, and voted 248-174 for the medical device tax repeal.

This move led to the current government shutdown that has closed federal agencies across the country.

As expected, a bill to guarantee pay for military personnel during the shutdown passed 423-0.

As previously reported by NewsOne, the Senate passed a bill that would keep the government funded, while rejecting the House’s provision to defund Obamacare. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nevada) called the Republican strategy “pointless” and suggested that Republicans “get a life.”

“Here’s a president, who less than a year ago, won the election by five million votes, five million votes,” Reid said. “Obamacare has been the law for four years. Why don’t they get a life and talk about something else? People deserve better.”

President Obama, fed up with the House Republicans’ antics, chastised them during a statement September 30:

I’m always willing to work with anyone of either party to make sure the Affordable Care Act works better, to make sure our government works better. I’m always willing to work with anyone to grow our economy faster, or to create new jobs faster, to get our fiscal house in order for the long run. I’ve demonstrated this time and time again, oftentimes to the consternation of my own party. But one faction of one party, in one house of Congress, in one branch of government doesn’t get to shut down the entire government just to refight the results of an election.

Read the POTUS’ full statement and watch it by clicking here.

Michele Bachmann: President Obama Pushing ‘Crack Cocaine’ Healthcare was originally published on newsone.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: