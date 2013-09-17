Mr. Cee Featured In New PSA About Sexuality And HIV Cases

Less than a week after coming clean about his sexual encounters with transgenders, Mr. Cee (pictured) is teaming up with the AIDS Healthcare Foundation in a new Public Service Announcement (PSA) about sexual identity and HIV cases in minority communities.

In the ad, the legendary DJ says that even though coming out about his sexual preferences was the hardest thing he’s ever had to do, he feels the need to speak out so he can help others who are struggling with their sexuality:

“The more that I kept this secret, and kept lying and kept trying to be deceitful to the people that I love, I wasn’t really helping myself or anybody else that probably could need help out there. I’m here to tell you today: you don’t have to lie or hide no more about your sexual freedom.”

Mr. Cee also added that with that freedom, though, comes responsibility, especially since STDs often hit Black and Hispanic communities the hardest:

“The stats are real. We know STDs will never disappear. You can be involved with someone sexually and not even know they have an STD. Please make sure you guys out there take care of yourself. We all have a right to a sexual life that is free from shame and disease. Are you good? Are you healthy? Are you free? I can tell you today that I’m free, and I want you to be free.”

Watch Mr. Cee’s PSA here:

Mr. Cee resigned from his multi-decade DJ tenure at Hot 97 last Wednesday, after transgender blogger Bimbo Winehouse (pictured inset) released video of Cee allegedly soliciting him for sexual favors.

A day later, Hot 97 Program Manager Ebro Darden invited Cee back to the station for a live discussion. During the 30-minute talk, Cee tearfully admitted that he received fellatio from transsexual women and lied about it to protect the station from losing sponsors.

The Brooklyn DJ has reportedly been arrested repeatedly for soliciting and engaging in public fellatio with transgender men. In May, he was arrested for soliciting a male undercover officer posing as a prostitute.

Still, Mr. Cee officially returned to the airwaves during his conversation with Darden.

