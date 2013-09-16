Maryland Police Search For Missing Transgender Teen

Although African Americans make up just 13 percent of the U.S. population, we account for 33 percent of the missing in the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s database. Cases involving African Americans also tend to receive less media coverage than missing Whites, with missing men of color getting even less attention.
NewsOne has partnered with the Black and Missing Foundation and TV One to focus on the crisis of missing African Americans.
To be a part of the solution, NewsOne will profile a missing person weekly and provide tips about how to keep your loved ones safe and what to do if someone goes missing, while TV One‘s newest show, “Find Our Missing,” hosted by award-winning actress S. Epatha Merkerson, tells these stories in visual form.
Nathaniel Martin-Malone
Case Type: Endangered
DOB: January 1, 1998
Missing Date: September 7, 2013
Age Now: 15
Missing City: Silver Spring
Missing State: Maryland
Gender: Transgender woman
Race: Black
Complexion: Medium
Height: 5’3″
Weight: 160
Hair Color: Black
Hair Length: Short
Eye Color: Brown
Wear Glasses or Contacts: No
Location Last Seen: At 5:50 p.m. in the 2700 block of Norbeck Road.
Circumstances of Disappearance: Unknown. Police and family are concerned because Nathaniel has a medical condition that requires medication.
Last Seen Wearing: Black pants and a black sweater over a leopard print shirt.
Identifying Marks or Characteristics: Family members report that he is transgender and may have the appearance of a young female. Martin-Malone has curly hair.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Nathaniel Martin-Malone please contact Montgomery County Police at (301) 279-8000 or the Black and Missing Foundation’s confidential Tip Line.
