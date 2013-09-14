TIGHT KNIT MOVEMENT RADIO

TightKnit Baltimore – More than just Events; Solutions

The Tight Knit Movement Radio Show where we inform our listeners about solutions and opportunities connected to our affiliate businesses and events.

Hostess

Ertha Harris

Co-Hosted by:: Troy Rawlings, Elaine Fordham, and Danielle Hodges

tightknitconnect@yahoo.com

443.655.7198

Special Artist Spotlight with National Songstress & Morgan State Grad ANDREA JONES w/an Exclusive Listen to her new single “Love Of My Life”, Table Talk Restaurant Review of one of the best West-Indian Restaurants in the city “Hummingbird”, Tight Knit Movement Upcoming Events Report and much more!

