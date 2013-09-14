Podcasts: Tight Knit
HomePodcasts: Tight Knit

Tight Knit Movement Radio

TIGHT KNIT MOVEMENT RADIO

TightKnit Baltimore – More than just Events; Solutions

The Tight Knit Movement Radio Show where we inform our listeners about solutions and opportunities connected to our affiliate businesses and events.

Hostess
Ertha Harris
Co-Hosted by:: Troy Rawlings, Elaine Fordham, and Danielle Hodges

tightknitconnect@yahoo.com
443.655.7198

Special Artist Spotlight with National Songstress & Morgan State Grad ANDREA JONES w/an Exclusive Listen to her new single “Love Of My Life”, Table Talk Restaurant Review of one of the best West-Indian Restaurants in the city “Hummingbird”, Tight Knit Movement Upcoming Events Report and much more!

Tight Knit Movement Radio

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
US-GUNS-VIOLENCE-BALTIMORE
Teen Arrested In Brutal Attack On Baltimore Police…

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in the brutal beating and robbery of a Baltimore Police Department civilian employee. Police…
07.31.19
Mayor Jack Young
Mayor Jack Young Tours East Baltimore

Mayor Jack Young spent part of his evening at a public safety walk in the Heritage Crossing neighborhood with Commissioner…
07.31.19
Handcuffs featured image
During Trial Of Taylor Hayes Murder, Mother Is…

The mother of seven-year-old Taylor Hayes, who was fatally shot in west Baltimore last year, was arrested Tuesday at the…
07.31.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close