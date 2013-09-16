12 Dead In DC Navy Yard Shooting, Motives Unclear

CNN is reporting shots were fired Monday inside the Washington DC Navy Yard, according to a tweet from the U.S. Navy. The incident occured at approximately 8:20 am.

According to CNN:

Washington (CNN) — [Breaking news update at 11:13 a.m. Monday]

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has sent a team of about 20 special agents to help authorities as they work to contain a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard, a law enforcement official told CNN’s Evan Perez Monday. The team is the same one that helped apprehend Boston Marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the official said.

[Breaking news update at 11:10 a.m. Monday]

The Pentagon “believes there has been loss of life” in a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard, Pentagon spokesman George Little told CNN on Monday. He had no other details.

Three shots were fired at the Naval Sea Systems Command headquarters, in southeast Washington, D.C., the tweet said.

Several people were injured, an official told CNN’s Barbara Starr, after shots were fired in the headquarters for Naval Sea Systems Command in Washington. An “active shooter” is in the building, the Navy says.