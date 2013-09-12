Help Wanted: VA Maryland Health Care System Drivers

VA Maryland Health Care System is recruiting for its Volunteer Drivers Network

Do you like to drive? Do you like to help others? Then VA Maryland Health Care System needs YOU! The VA Maryland Health Care System is looking for volunteer drivers to drive VA vans to transport Veterans to and from clinic appointments. To qualify as a volunteer driver, candidates must pass a background check and a physical; hold a current driver’s license and private auto insurance; and complete an orientation. Volunteer drivers are especially needed in Maryland’s Eastern Shore area, making the circuit from Crisfield to Cambridge with stops in between and in the Pocomoke City area. Drivers are also needed to transport Veterans to and from the Eastern Shore to either Perry Point or Baltimore VA medical centers and also from Carroll County and points west to Baltimore. To apply to become drivers in the VA Maryland Health Care System Volunteer Drivers Network please call Rich Miachle, voluntary service specialist at Perry Point VA Medical Center at 410-642-1039 or email Richard.maichle2@va.gov

Volunteer drivers are also needed in the Baltimore metro area. To apply to be a volunteer driver at the Baltimore VA Medical Center or at the Fort Howard Outpatient Clinic, please call David Sevinsky, voluntary service specialist, at 410.605.7102, or at 1-800-463-6295, ext. 7102. Or e-mail him at david.sevinsky@va.gov <mailto:david.sevinsky@va.gov> .

Volunteer drivers are needed at the Loch Raven VA Community Living & Rehabilitation Center. Please call Barbra A. Swann, voluntary service specialist at the Loch Raven VA Community Living & Rehabilitation Center at 410.605.7000 ext. 5877. E-mail her at Barbra.Swann@va.gov

