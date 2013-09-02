Almost everyone has a bottle of hydrogen peroxide in their medicine cabinet. However, we rarely ever reach for hydrogen peroxide unless we are pouring it on a fresh cut. There are many other uses for it. You can clean, dye your hair and disinfect surfaces.

Here are a few things to do with it:

Cleaning and Freshening Kitchen and Bathroom Surfaces: That all-purpose spray you may have sitting underneath your sink can be replaced by mixing 3% hydrogen peroxide (the typical peroxide found in the personal care aisle of a store) and some water in a spray bottle. Mix about seven parts peroxide with three parts water in a spray bottle and use on your counter tops for a safe and germ killing cleaning.

Clean Fruits and Veggies: You may have seen those spray bottles that claim to clean the pesticide residue off your fruits and veggies, but why invest in one of those when you are just a bottle of peroxide away from doing the same thing with an added benefit! You can fill a clean kitchen sink or large basin up with cold water. Add to the cold water 1/4 cup of hydrogen peroxide and a couple teaspoons of salt. Not only will the peroxide and salt mixture rid pesticides and clean your produce, but it will even prolong the freshness of the fruits and veggies!

4 Useful Things To Do With Hydrogen Peroxide was originally published on elev8.com

Elev8 Staff Posted September 2, 2013

