Zimmerman Visits Factory That Made Gun He Used To Kill Trayvon

Fake policeman and genuine public menace George Zimmerman (pictured) continues to make headlines for his poor decision making. Fortunately, no one else has yet died as a result of his bad choices, but his grandiose display of stupidity and disrespect is worth noting all the same. Indeed, Trayvon Martin’s killer recently visited Kel-Tec, the gun makers behind the very PF-9 pistol Zimmerman used to kill Trayvon.

TMZ was the first to report the visit, which included a tour of the facilities and a photo-op (pictured above) with the owner and his son. Even better, he bought a shot gun. Not surprisingly, a representative for attorney Mark O’Mara, who served as part of Zimmerman’s legal team, issued a statement creating distance between himself and Zimmerman’s tacky field trip.

Spokesman Shawn Vincent told Yahoo! News:

We certainly would not have advised him to go to the factory that made the gun that he used to shoot Trayvon Martin through the heart. That was not part of our public relations plan.

I’m sure it wasn’t, but of all people who ought to know that George Zimmerman likes to do whatever George Zimmerman likes to do, it’s the people he hired to spare him from the consequences of such a mentality. As painful as it was to watch Zimmerman walk away from the death of Trayvon Martin without consequence, that frustration is only heightened by what feels like his victory tour.

And if those two factors alone weren’t harsh enough realities, the anger only magnifies once you hear that on top of Zimmerman getting away with murder, the state of Florida will be covering the costs of his legal fees.

The Orlando Sentinel reports:

Because Zimmerman was acquitted, state law requires Florida to pay all his legal costs, minus the biggest one: the fee that goes to his lawyers. That includes the cost of expert witnesses, travel, depositions, photocopies, even that animated 3-D video that defense attorneys showed jurors during closing argument that depicts Trayvon punching Zimmerman. Defense attorney Mark O’ Mara said Monday that he would soon prepare a motion, asking Circuit Judge Debra S. Nelson to authorize the payments. That motion, he said, ‘Is in the works.’ His office is still collecting numbers, he said, but he estimated the request would total $200,000 to $300,000. That would be on top of the estimated $902,000 that public agencies already have spent on Zimmerman’s five-week second-degree murder trial that ended July 13th.

It’s also on top of the $200,000 in donations Zimmerman earned through Pay Pal before O’Mara joined the case and the more than $330,000 raised on the site, gzdefensefund.com.

If George Zimmerman were a decent human being, he’d tackle this new stage of life with a bit more tact and humility.

After all, not too many people can say they can get away with the execution of someone they picked a fight with. However, that would suggest I’d expect someone of his ilk to be able to possess such qualities. I don’t, but I sure wish he could be less of a self-involved, smug, arrogant jackass anyway.

I wish he would feel some level of remorse for what he’s done and communicate that and mean it. I wish he would speak out against people like Juror B37 who sought to profit on the death of a Black teenager. I wish he would also tell his racist, pompous brother, Robert Zimmerman Jr., to find another way to build his career as a talking head than by exploiting Trayvon’s death at his hands.

Or better yet, I wish he would jump head first in to the abyss, sparing all of us the burden of knowing that not only did he get away with killing Trayvon, he continues to suggest that he is proud of it — making one wonder if we’re one day due for an instance of déjà vu.

Michael Arceneaux is a Houston-bred, Howard-educated writer. You can read more of his work on his site, The Cynical Ones. Follow him on Twitter: @youngsinick

