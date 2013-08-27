National
Marvin Sapp Invites You To Celebrate 25 Years!

Marvin Sapp has been busy. He is finishing up a Christmas album, overseeing his school and appearing at multiple preaching dates!

This is what he had to say this week in his teachings:

Transparent Thought: It’s amazing the things you realize when you lose someone: you get mad at yourself for not saying the things you could’ve a million times, you take for granted the days spent doing nothing when you could have been with them. Anyone can be taken, at any time in our lives, but we always wait until they’re gone to say the things we never had the courage to before. #1082days

And

#MarvinsMotivationalMomentTrue love is hard. It requires work, compromise, tears & sweat. It brings periods of fear, anger, sadness, questions, sickness & space. But it also brings periods of hope, laughter, happiness, dependability, answers, healing & closeness. That’s what makes it worth it. #Better
H also opens up an invite:
“Be my personal guest as I celebrate 25yrs of ministry and 10yrs pastoring and as a church. Log on to marvinsapp.com for more info.”

Marvin Sapp Invites You To Celebrate 25 Years! was originally published on elev8.com

