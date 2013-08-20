Local
Today on The LYMS…Brenda McKenzie;President & CEO of the Baltimore Development Corporation(BDC)

Today on The Larry Young Morning Show the guest were Brenda McKenzie;President & CEO of the Baltimore Development Corporation (BDC),Sharon Pinder; Director of the Mayor’s Office of Minority and Women-Owned Business Development, and Karen Sitnick;Director of the Mayor’s Office of Employment Development (OED) as the proponents for the Harbor Point Project to discuss the Harbor Point project.  

 Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

 Brenda McKenzie;President & CEO of the Baltimore Development Corporation (BDC)

Sharon Pinder; Director of the Mayor’s Office of Minority and Women-Owned Business Development

Karen Sitnick;Director of the Mayor’s Office of Employment Development (OED)

