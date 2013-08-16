Just In
Home

8-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Recovers From Brain Damage

Sometimes, life can change in a moment. For the Carroll family, that moment came on Monday, July 15th, 2013 in the form of an 18-wheeler crashing into the rear of their van on the highway. Thus began the family’s greatest test of faith, and the clearest example of God’s miraculous power.

Nikki Carroll began immediately assessing her children. Their ten month old was dangling in his car seat, pressed between the door and the seat. Their three year old girl’s head was millimeters away from being crushed and their 4 year old son was covered in glass, bleeding from his neck. Right away, she knew something was wrong with their oldest son, Cadyn. He was slumped over and unresponsive, and for a moment, Nikki thought he was gone. God didn’t wait to show His faithfulness. A paramedic and a nurse were nearby, as well as a pastor. They diligently helped the family until the ambulances arrived. Complete strangers ran to embrace the children, wrapping them up and treating them like they were their own. Nikki’s husband Grant suffered a head wound and was laying on the glass covered highway, pale and in shock. Although the scene was chaotic, Nikki embraced the truck driver in forgiveness and prayed with him, all while her son’s fate was unknown.

 Read: Leaning In While Reaching Out: 5 Benefits Of Working In The Nonprofit Sector

8-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Recovers From Brain Damage was originally published on elev8.com

brain recovery

1 2 3Next page »

Videos
Local
US-GUNS-VIOLENCE-BALTIMORE
Teen Arrested In Brutal Attack On Baltimore Police…

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in the brutal beating and robbery of a Baltimore Police Department civilian employee. Police…
07.31.19
Mayor Jack Young
Mayor Jack Young Tours East Baltimore

Mayor Jack Young spent part of his evening at a public safety walk in the Heritage Crossing neighborhood with Commissioner…
07.31.19
Handcuffs featured image
During Trial Of Taylor Hayes Murder, Mother Is…

The mother of seven-year-old Taylor Hayes, who was fatally shot in west Baltimore last year, was arrested Tuesday at the…
07.31.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close