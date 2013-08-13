92-Year-Old NC Woman Sues State Over Voter ID Law

The NAACP announced today that it will sue the state of North Carolina over its controversial Voter ID measure that was signed into law Monday by Gov. Pat McCrory (R).

The lead plaintiff in the lawsuit is 92-year-old Rosanell Eaton (pictured) of Louisburg, N.C., a registered voter since the 1940s. The NAACP says Eaton will be adversely affected by the new law.

“Mrs. Eaton, who was born at home, has a current North Carolina driver’s license, but the name on her certified birth certificate does not match the name on her driver’s license or the name on her voter registration card,” the lawsuit notes. “Mrs. Eaton will incur substantial time and expense to correct her identification documents to match her voter registration record in order to meet the new requirements.”

The lawsuit seeks relief under Section 2 under the Voter Rights Act, which bans discrimination based on race; the recent Supreme Court ruling limits reviews under Sections 4 and 5 of the VRA.

According the Washington Post, the new Voter ID law requires “voters to present government-issued photo identification at the polls and shortens the early voting period from 17 to 10 days. It will also end pre-registration for 16- and 17-year-old voters who will be 18 on Election Day and eliminates same-day voter registration.”

While critics of the law feel it discriminates against minority voters, Governor McCrory appeared in a YouTube calling the law good policy.

“Many of those from the extreme left who have been criticizing photo ID are using scare tactics,” McCory asserted. “They are more interested in divisive politics than ensuring that no one’s vote is disenfranchised by a fraudulent ballot.”

“It is a trampling on the blood, sweat and tears of the martyrs — black and white — who fought for voting rights in this country,” the Rev. William Barber, president of the state chapter of the NAACP told the Associated Press. “It puts McCrory on the wrong side of history.”

Not to mention, there are only a handful of documented cases of in-person voter fraud.

ABC News reports that “out of the 197 million votes cast for federal candidates between 2002 and 2005, only 40 voters were indicted for voter fraud, according to a Department of Justice study outlined during a 2006 Congressional hearing. Only 26 of those cases, or about .00000013 percent of the votes cast, resulted in convictions or guilty pleas.”

