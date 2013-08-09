Sean Hannity and His Two ‘Black’ Friends Are Mad At Oprah

Sean Hannity’s expressed hurt feelings over comments Oprah Winfrey made about the George Zimmerman trial and Trayvon Martin.

The quote that got Sean’s conservative undies in a bunch: “It’s so easy during this time… Trayvon Martin paralleled Emmett Till, let me just tell ya. In my mind. Same thing. You can get stuck in that and not allow yourself to move forward and see how far we’ve come,” she said. “Look at the butler’s life. Look at that opening scene, the hanging… and then the end. We need to give ourselves a round of applause. In this country, with all of its injustices, look at what we’ve been able to do in the span of one man’s lifetime.”

Well, Sean didn’t take those words too well, saying, “I thought Oprah was someone who brought people together.” One wonders why he would even care about Oprah’s ability to bring people from different walks of life together when his entire brand is dedicated to profiting on the polar opposite.

Nonetheless, Sean sang this sad love song about Oprah and tapped two Black people as his background singers to co-sign his purported disappointment. Oh yes, those of his ilk just love to score a Black co-sign, thinking it’ll make their remarks not come across as the great crock it is.

Playing his position perfectly, Michael Meyers said of Oprah: “You know diddly-squat about the Civil Rights Movement!”

He may call himself a civil rights advocate, but I wouldn’t trust Michael Meyers knowledge about the subject, either. After all, he is the same person who said President Obama has “ghetto behavior.”

Yes, you read that and the full quote is even worse:

“This President has ghetto behavior, it is crass. He lacks grace, he lacks gravitas, and he lacks class. And it’s so ironic that a person that lacks such class would engage in class warfare rhetoric.”

Almost as ironic as a supposed civil rights advocate using the term “ghetto” as a pejorative. Mind you, he’s calling Oprah a “hypocrite” for her remarks, but conveniently giving himself a pass on actual hypocritical behavior. Now does that sound like the kind of person you want to hear race chatter from?

Exactly.

The other one, conservative columnist Deroy Murdock, is just as biased and, therefore, useless.

Yes, according Murdock, Oprah’s Emmett Till analogy was flawed because George Zimmerman is clearly not on par with “homicidal White racists.”

Well, his race is White and he killed an unarmed Black teenager he racially profiled. Also, his family–including his father and brother–have a penchant for making racially-tinged remarks about Black people.

Sounds about right to me, but different strokes I suppose.

Meyers went on to whine that Oprah used to be a “bridge over troubled water,” but now engages in “idiocy and racial poison.”

What a hilariously ironic accusation to make on FOX News’ Hannity.

For the record, I thought it was pretty clear that Oprah’s analogy was speaking more to the notion of an unarmed Black man being killed by a White person with dubious views of people of color and the legal system letting him off the hook for it. If you’re not leading a life guided by White glaze, that should’ve been an easy analogy to depict.

As for Sean Hannity: boo freaking hoo. Your feelings will mend soon enough. Until they do, perhaps you can be the change you’d like to see and show Oprah how to really bring us all together. I’ll wait.

