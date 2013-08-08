Transgender B. Scott Sues BET For Gender Identity Discrimination

Television, radio show, and Internet diva to the tenth power, B. Scott (pictured), who is openly gay, is reportedly suing mega-network BET because he claims to have been treated poorly behind the scenes at the company’s most-recent BET Awards. According to Scott, the BET powers-that-be only allowed him to participate in their on-air red carpet portion on the condition that he tone his female attire all the way down, but even after he allegedly did, he still was replaced with another host, according to TMZ.

Scott claims to have actually gone through all of the approval stages of attire protocol with the appropriate people before the awards show. During the awards show, however, Scott says he was “yanked” backstage and reprimanded about the inappropriateness of his look, leaving him both dumbfounded and angry.

Last month, Scott posted an open letter on his blog dishing the specifics about what he had experienced, alleging, “They asked me to pull my hair back, they asked me to change my attire. Let’s be clear, I wasn’t wearing a ball gown and stiletto heels. I was wearing long pants and a long shirt (pictured below right).”

Scott then said that even after he had changed into men’s attire (pictured left), he was still axed from the show and replaced with Latina talk show host of “The Real” Adrienne Bailon.

Now Scott is reportedly seeking $2.5 million from BET for the humiliation he suffered and alleged damage to his reputation. The 32-year-old is accusing the cable and satellite station of discrimination based on gender identity as well as sexual orientation.

Ruth Manuel-Logan Posted August 8, 2013

