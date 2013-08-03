Stand Your Ground: Woman Shoots, Kills Man Threatening Her Outside Houston Gas Station [VIDEO]

Surveillance video at a Gulf gas station in southeast Houston captured a woman pulling a rifle from the trunk of her car and killing a man who was clearly threatening her safety, reports KHOU.com.

The man was identified by Louis Daniel, 58.

Daniel, who was carrying a knife and an umbrella, lunged at the woman repeatedly while patrons, including other men, stood around and watched the situation unfold.

The 23-year-old woman, who told Houston Police Department investigators that she feared for her life after Daniel aggressively approached her making sexual advances, warned him that she would shoot. Even after she went to the trunk and pulled out the rifle, Daniel can clearly be seen lunging at the woman.

Apparently, he didn’t believe her warning — and was pronounced dead at the scene.

See the astonishing footage below:

One witness, Jon Thomas, said that Daniel “looked mad at the world.” But the slain attacker’s brother thinks that the woman was in the wrong:

“It’s like something happened out of the ‘Wild Wild West’ or something,” Daryl Daniel said. “You go get a gun out of your trunk and come back and the person standing there, he doesn’t even have a gun.”

Daniel must not have seen the video, because his brother was not just “standing there.”

According to legal analysts, this should be a clear case of ‘Stand Your Ground’ because the woman had no duty to retreat in the face of deadly force.

After taking pictures of Daniel on the ground, the woman left the scene, but was later detained.

As previously reported by NewsOne, ‘Stand Your Ground’ laws have been in the news in light of the George Zimmerman ‘not guilty’ verdict for the slaying of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin. Though SYG was not used as his primary defense, it was used in the jury instructions.

While conservative websites are claiming that Black suspects benefit from ‘Stand Your Ground’ laws, they are attempting to manipulate broad data to their political advantage. In fact, nearly four-in-five killings of Black people where ‘Stand Your Ground’ has been invoked resulted in the killer being freed.

After being faced with major pushback from the Dream Defenders, Tracy Martin and Sybrina Fulton, President Barack Obama, Attorney General Eric Holder, Rev. Jesse Jackson, MSNBC’s PoliticsNation host Rev. Al Sharpton, Harry Belafonte and a host of other celebrities and public figures have called for a review of the laws, Florida lawmakers announced Friday that they will hold hearings this fall on the state’s “Stand Your Ground” laws.

The death of Louis Daniel seems to be a case where the law worked exactly as intended. A woman in fear of her life, being approached and attacked by a strange man, has no duty to retreat and is legally able to use deadly force.

We will be watching closely to see how this case plays out.

