New York Couple Commits Suicide By Jumping In Front Of Speeding Train

Under pressure to end their relationship, Davon Smallwood, 25, and Ariana O’Neal (pictured above), 21, both of Queens, New York, committed joint suicide by leaping in front of a train going 80 miles per hour, reports the Daily Mail.com.

SEE ALSO: Wife Saves Suicidal Husband After He Jumps From 6th-Floor Window [VIDEO]

A Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) officer discovered a suicide note, next to a black garbage bag filled with clothes, vodka and a can of Coca-Cola, which read:

“Two great people are going to paradise… everything will be good.”

The couple, who left behind a 2-year-old daughter, were allegedly distraught the O’Neal’s mother forbade Smallwood to enter their home after he became involved in illegal activities.

According to the New York Post, O’Neal’s mother did not like Smallwood at all.

“Her mom didn’t want the boyfriend living with all of them,” said her landlord, Kinsley Senio. “She didn’t like him.”

Read more from the New York Post:

The two were arrested earlier this month for allegedly stealing jewelry from a Jamaica, Queens store. A neighbor said they both dyed their hair red recently. Terri Simmons, who lives directly across from the station, said she had never seen Smallwood before, but often saw O’Neal moping around the area. She would spend hours sitting on a urine-soaked stairway leading to the railroad platform. Simmons, 50, said she approached the young woman several times to ask if she was all right, but she never even raised her head. At around 10:15 p.m. Monday, Simmons heard a “boom” from the bodies’ impact with the Manhattan-bound express train, and ran to the station. … The engineer spotted the couple moments before they leaped in front of his train, but was unable to stop in time, he told investigators. The impact cracked the windshield. About 125 passengers were on board the train, which was held at the station for nearly two hours as the couple’s mangled bodies were removed

According to a Long Island Railroad spokesperson, the train originated in Huntington station, and was passing through Hollis station enroute to Penn station going the “maximum allowable speed” when the couple jumped.

The engineer was treated for minor injuries at a nearby hospital and released.

Alleged family members and friends of the couple have been commenting in message boards, passionately defending their relatives. Wrote one poster on Newsday:

“…these two where in love an [afraid]. In the fall of 2012, [Ariana’s] dad left the state with [their] child [and they] haven t seen her since. They lost everything. had no where to go because people disapproved of their relationship. Not everyone is strong; some people are very weak, so don’t judge because most of [y’all] out there have issues. Don’t throw stones if [you] live in a glass house. I knew them both and [their] hearts were heavy. May they rip — praying for both families hers and mine.”

In response to criticism of Smallwood, one family wrote:

“While you guys are judging my cousin, he comes from a family of love. He was and still is loved please refrain from your nasty a$& comments.”

The MTA is asking for anyone with information to please call: 212-878-1001.

New York Couple Commits Suicide By Jumping In Front Of Speeding Train was originally published on newsone.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: