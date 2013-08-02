President Speaks On Keeping His Daughters Humble

Living in the White House, with round the clock transportation, a movie theater, and bowling alley, it can be easy to take things for granted, and that is exactly why President Barack Obama (pictured) says that he is continuously teaching his daughters to be humble with what they have.

Speaking at an Amazon.com distribution plant for an interview this week, the President shared how he and Michelle Obama ensure Sasha and Malia don’t become ungrateful, “We are constantly reminding Malia and Sasha of the slightly unreal environment that they’re in, and that, that’s not the norm and they shouldn’t expect [that] to be the norm.”

Obama also shared that they have lesser-off family members, which puts things in perspective for his girls:

“One of the advantages we have is that we still have family members who are not only middle class, but we’ve got some family members who are poor. Malia and Sasha have cousins who know what it’s like to struggle and know what it’s like to have to scrape by. They know that those kids are just as worthy as they are, they just haven’t had as much luck.”

According to Obama, one’s concept of wealth changes as one grows, “If you look back on your childhood or if I talk to my friends, all of us have that same impression when we go back home and we realize that the place where we were living was pretty small.”

“These days people would say, ‘How did you live in a place that small?’ Well, it didn’t feel that small at the time. It was secure. It was stable.”

Television today is a culprit in molding what children see as successful, which wasn’t as prevalent as in older times, Obama added, “There was not that window in to the lifestyles of the rich and famous. Kids weren’t monitoring every day what Kim Kardashian was wearing, or where Kanye West was going on vacation and thinking that somehow that was the mark of success.”

