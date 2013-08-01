Chris Hayes: ‘White People Have No Clue How To Solve Problems In White Community’ [VIDEO]

MSNBC host Chris Hayes decided to turn the tables on Fox News’ resident Grand Wizard, Bill O’Reilly, by exposing White-on-White Crime and how White culture is ruining America.

Using the video clip of White teens rioting in Huntington Beach, California as a backdrop, Hayes accused mainstream media for covering up the “white riots” and blamed the “white power structure” for having no idea on how to solve the problems in the White community.

“The sad truth is that the white power structure in this country has no clue, no clue how to solve the problems within the white community,” Hayes said. “Look, I don’t want people to be suspicious of white men, but the Huntingon Beach riot underlies a stark truth about white culture. The fact is 84 percent of white murder victims are killed by other white people.”

Watch Hayes’ take down White-on-White crime below:

As previously reported by NewsOne, O’Reilly’s rant about racism, Black violence and poverty — one that stopped just short of demanding that all Black people go back to Africa — was as incendiary as a keynote address at a Mississippi Ku Klux Klan rally.

Watch O’Reilly’s rant on Black crime below:

CNN anchor Don Lemon became the target of #BlackTwitter after he said that O’Reilly “didn’t go far enough” with his critique of Black culture, then going on to present a list of ways that Black America could get its act together.

Our hat goes off to Hayes for doing his part to dismantle white privilege.

