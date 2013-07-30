The Buckeye Singles Council started “National Singles Week” in Ohio in the 1980s to celebrate single life and recognize singles and their contributions to society.

The week is now widely observed during the third full week of September (Sept. 15-21 in 2013) as “Unmarried and Single Americans Week,” an acknowledgment that many unmarried Americans do not identify with the word “single” because they are parents, have partners or are widowed.

Here are the findings:

103 million

Number of unmarried people in America 18 and older in 2012. This group made up 44.1 percent of all U.S. residents 18 and older.

Source: America’s Families and Living Arrangements: 2012

http://www.census.gov/hhes/families/data/cps2012.html Table A1

53.6%

Percentage of unmarried U.S. residents 18 and older who were women in 2012; 46.4 percent were men.

Source: America’s Families and Living Arrangements: 2012 http://www.census.gov/hhes/families/data/cps2012.html Table A1

62%

Percentage of unmarried U.S. residents 18 and older in 2012 who had never been married. Another 24 percent were divorced, and 14 percent were widowed.

Source: America’s Families and Living Arrangements: 2012

http://www.census.gov/hhes/families/data/cps2012.html Table A1

17 million

Number of unmarried U.S. residents 65 and older in 2012. These seniors made up 16 percent of all unmarried people 18 and older.

Source: America’s Families and Living Arrangements: 2012

http://www.census.gov/hhes/families/data/cps2012.html Table A1

87

Number of unmarried men 18 and older for every 100 unmarried women in the United States in 2012.

Source: America’s Families and Living Arrangements: 2012

http://www.census.gov/hhes/families/data/cps2012.html Table A1

Click to next page for more findings!

Read: 22 Kids, 14 Women, 1 Dad: Who’s to Blame for This Dysfunction?

Unmarried And Single In America By The Numbers was originally published on elev8.com

1 2Next page »