Local
Home

Baltimore Restaurant Week July 26-August 4

It’s too HOT to cook in the kitchen during the summer. Never fear, because Baltimore Restaurant Week begins now and will run through August 4.

More than 100 restaurants are participating in the week’s festivities.

The restaurants will offer three course, prix-fixe menus for a discounted rate. Additionally, some restaurants will offer two-course lunch menus as well.

This bi-annual event is presented by the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore and Visit Baltimore and encourages diners to try some of the area’s top restaurants.

Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made on OpenTable or by calling the restaurants directly.

For more information and a complete list of participating restaurants, click here.

Baltimore County Restaurant Week is right around the corner and scheduled for August 9-25.

Baltimore Restaurant Week 2013

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
US-GUNS-VIOLENCE-BALTIMORE
Teen Arrested In Brutal Attack On Baltimore Police…

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in the brutal beating and robbery of a Baltimore Police Department civilian employee. Police…
07.31.19
Mayor Jack Young
Mayor Jack Young Tours East Baltimore

Mayor Jack Young spent part of his evening at a public safety walk in the Heritage Crossing neighborhood with Commissioner…
07.31.19
Handcuffs featured image
During Trial Of Taylor Hayes Murder, Mother Is…

The mother of seven-year-old Taylor Hayes, who was fatally shot in west Baltimore last year, was arrested Tuesday at the…
07.31.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close