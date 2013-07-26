Baltimore Restaurant Week July 26-August 4

It’s too HOT to cook in the kitchen during the summer. Never fear, because Baltimore Restaurant Week begins now and will run through August 4.

More than 100 restaurants are participating in the week’s festivities.

The restaurants will offer three course, prix-fixe menus for a discounted rate. Additionally, some restaurants will offer two-course lunch menus as well.

This bi-annual event is presented by the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore and Visit Baltimore and encourages diners to try some of the area’s top restaurants.

Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made on OpenTable or by calling the restaurants directly.

For more information and a complete list of participating restaurants, click here.

Baltimore County Restaurant Week is right around the corner and scheduled for August 9-25.

