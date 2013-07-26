Trayvon Martin’s Parents Respond To Juror B29′s ‘Devastating’ Revelations

Trayvon Martin‘s parents, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, reacted Thursday night to a juror in George Zimmerman’s murder trial admitting in an ABC interview that she believes the former neighborhood watch captain “got away with murder.”

As previously reported by NewsOne, juror B29 — or Maddy — claims that she felt pressured to find Zimmerman not guilty:

“I was the juror that was going to give them a hung jury,” she said. “I fought to the end. “I felt like I let a lot of people down, and I’m thinking to myself, `Did I go the right way? Did I go the wrong way?’” she said. “As much as we were trying to find this man guilty … They give you a booklet that basically tells you the truth, and the truth is that there was nothing that we could do about it.”

The mother of eight children, who recently moved to Florida from Chicago, claims that she is “hurting as much Trayvon’s Martin’s mother because there’s no way that any mother should feel that pain.” But she doesn’t believe that Zimmerman got away completely, because “[he] got away with murder, but you can’t get away from God,” she said. “And at the end of the day, [George Zimmerman’s] going to have a lot of questions and answers he has to deal with.”

That does not diminish the pain that Trayvon Martin’s parents are feeling right now, and Sybrina Fulton responded in the following statement:

It is devastating for my family to hear the comments from juror B29, comments which we already knew in our hearts to be true. That George Zimmerman literally got away with murder. This new information challenges our nation once again to do everything we can to make sure that this never happens to another child. That’s why Tracy and I have launched The Trayvon Martin Foundation to try and take something very painful and negative and turn it into something positive as a legacy to our son.

