Wow! Florida’s Governor Called For A Day of Prayer This Past Sunday

Here is the text of the governor’s proclamation for the “Statewide Day of Prayer for Unity in Florida” that took place yesterday:

***

WHEREAS, the people of Florida are strong and optimistic people who band together in times of crisis; and

WHEREAS, Florida has faced many challenges before—including natural disasters—with a spirit of unity and perseverance; and

WHEREAS, the death of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin is a tragedy; and the Martin family, the family of George Zimmerman, and all those affected by Trayvon’s death remain in our thoughts and prayers; and

WHEREAS, emotions are running high as we continue to grieve the loss of Trayvon and the toll that the tragic events surrounding his death have taken on the community of Sanford, Florida, and other communities across our state; and

Trayvon Martin

