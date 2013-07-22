Deitrick Haddon shared the great news on his i Instagram account. Guessing we are going to see it all on The Preachers Of L.A.

Take a look at how excited he was!

Make sure that you read about one of the other L.A. Preachers: Preacher Of L.A. Jay Haizlip On How He Healed From Prison & Cocaine Addiction

Make sure to read:

Like Elev8 On Facebook To Enrich Your Mind, Body & Soul!

Congratulations! Deitrick Haddon Marries Sweetheart was originally published on elev8.com