I think I just threw up in my mouth! Why is the world is Geraldo Rivera tweeting naked pics of himself? He should be charged with indecent exposure. Actually he doesn’t look bad for a 70-year-old four-times divorced TV personality but Geraldo, really?

Note to self: no tweeting after 1am — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) July 21, 2013

