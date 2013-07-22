Royal Baby Watch: Prince William And Duchess Kate Welcome A Baby…

Image courtesy of Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images

The Royal Baby is here! Prince Williams and Duchess Kate welcomed a healthy baby boy Monday at 4:24 p.m., weighing 8 pounds 6 ounces. The baby was delivered in the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital, the same hospital that Prince William and his brother Harry were born.

The announcement of the birth comes from a handwritten note displayed on a golden easel at Buckingham Palace. The Queen received word from a phone call from Prince William himself. The world found out via a tweet.

