National
Home

Royal Baby Watch: Prince William And Duchess Kate Welcome A Baby…

Image courtesy of Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images

The Royal Baby is here! Prince Williams and Duchess Kate welcomed a healthy baby boy Monday at 4:24 p.m., weighing 8 pounds 6 ounces. The baby was delivered in the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital, the same hospital that Prince William and his brother Harry were born.

The announcement of the birth comes from a handwritten note displayed on a golden easel at Buckingham Palace. The Queen received word from a phone call from Prince William himself. The world found out via a tweet.

For more on this developing story, click here.

it's a boy , KATE MIDDLETON , Kate Middleton gives birth , Prince William , royal baby , royal baby is born , royal baby is here , royal baby watch

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
US-GUNS-VIOLENCE-BALTIMORE
Teen Arrested In Brutal Attack On Baltimore Police…

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in the brutal beating and robbery of a Baltimore Police Department civilian employee. Police…
07.31.19
Mayor Jack Young
Mayor Jack Young Tours East Baltimore

Mayor Jack Young spent part of his evening at a public safety walk in the Heritage Crossing neighborhood with Commissioner…
07.31.19
Handcuffs featured image
During Trial Of Taylor Hayes Murder, Mother Is…

The mother of seven-year-old Taylor Hayes, who was fatally shot in west Baltimore last year, was arrested Tuesday at the…
07.31.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close