While Bill Cosby is quick to criticize Black people at any given opportunity, without the slightest bit of provocation, he refused to call killer George Zimmerman racist in an interview on DomNnate Radio Show, reports the Orlando Sentinel.

RELATED:

“This racial stuff goes into a whole bunch of discussion which has stuff that you can’t prove,” Cosby said in an interview Tuesday. “You can’t prove somebody is a racist unless they really come out and do the act and is found to be that.”

Apparently, in Cosby Land, profiling, stalking, menacing, attacking and ultimately fatally shooting a Black child in the heart because he’s Black and wearing a hoodie — so he must be a criminal — doesn’t qualify as being racist.

Cosby said that the issue was simple: “the prosecution didn’t tell their story well, and they lost.”

In a weird twist, Cosby claimed that he didn’t pay much attention to the trial because Casey Anthony was found guilty in the court of public opinion, but turned out to be “not guilty” in the eyes of the law.

”I found the media were jumping and had this woman guilty,” Cosby said. “I will never pay attention to information given to me by TV, radio or whatever about a high-profile case until the jury says what it says.”

Though Cosby agreed that ‘Stand Your Ground’ laws are “getting out of line,” he ignored all evidence that proves the racially discriminatory nature of the laws and said that we shouldn’t even explore that narrative:

“Let’s not go into a racial discussion unless we really have something there,” he said.

Considering that Cosby’s only son, Ennis Cosby, was a victim of gun violence, one would think that he would express more concern. But maybe his trust in the judicial system is a direct correlation with his views on the decay in Black America

Listen to Cosby’s emotionless take on the case below:

RELATED:

Bill Cosby: You Can’t Prove George Zimmerman Is Racist [VIDEO] was originally published on newsone.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: