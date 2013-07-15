6-Year-Old Louisiana Girl Disappears From Bedroom Overnight

Although African Americans make up just 13 percent of the U.S. population, we account for 33 percent of the missing in the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s database. Cases involving African Americans also tend to receive less media coverage than missing Whites, with missing men of color getting even less attention.

NewsOne has partnered with the Black and Missing Foundation and TV One to focus on the crisis of missing African Americans.

To be a part of the solution, NewsOne will profile a missing person weekly and provide tips about how to keep your loved ones safe and what to do if someone goes missing, while TV One‘s newest show, “Find Our Missing,” hosted by award-winning actress S. Epatha Merkerson, tells these stories in visual form.

Ahlittia North

Case Type: Endangered

Date of Birth: January 1, 2007

Missing Date: July 13, 2013

Age Now: 6

Missing City: Harvey

Missing State: Louisiana

Gender: Female

Race: Black

Complexion: Medium

Height: 4’5″

Hair Color: Black

Hair Length: Shoulder Length

Eye Color: Brown

Wear Glasses or Contacts: No

Location Last Seen: The girl’s mother said she went to bed Friday at about 11 p.m. at her apartment in the 2900 block of Destrehan Avenue, and when she awoke at 9 a.m., the girl, identified as Ahlittia North, was gone.

Circumstances of Disappearance: When Ahlittia’s mother reportedly awoke, her front door was open. Sheriff’s spokesman Col. John Fortunato said there was no sign of forced entry. Several of the child’s personal items were also missing. Police are now using all-terrain vehicles to search the woods behind the child’s house. They are also going door-to-door in order to question neighbors. Relatives and neighbors have also begun handing out fliers.

“We’ve been looking everywhere but we can’t find her,” said the girl’s aunt Janet Barnett.

Ahlittia’s stepfather said he and the girl’s mother took steps to secure their home before going to bed that night. “The door was unlocked. But I know I locked the door, the burglar bars and the regular door,” said Albert Hill.

Police are unsure what happened.

“We don’t have any reason to suspect foul play but we are not ruling out the possibility, because obviously, a 6-year-old child doesn’t just up and wander out of their home,” Fortunato told WDSU 6. The girl’s mother, stepfather, and biological Father have all been interviewed to help with the search.

Police have no suspects and no leads.

“It concerns us greatly that we haven’t even received one tip,” said Fortunato.

Michael Carter Jr., told The Advocate that the area was not safe as he helped to hand out fliers Saturday.

“There is lots of crime and plenty of killings; every day there is violence,” Carter said, adding that he frequently receives notices about sex offenders living in the area.

Barnett said the family is begging for the public’s help.

“I’m hoping nothing didn’t [sic] happen to her. If somebody has her, please bring her back,” said Barnett.

Last Seen Wearing: A gray tank top with pink pajama pants.

Identifying Marks or Characteristics: Ahlittia has braided, shoulder-length hair. “She’s loud, she likes to talk, she’s very playful; she’s very friendly,” says Janice Barnett, Ahlittia’s aunt.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ahlittia North should contact JPSO Missing Persons Bureau at (504) 364.5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at (877) 903-7867. Tips also can be texted to Crimestoppers at C-R-I-M-E-S (274637); text TELLCS. You may also contact the Black and Missing Foundation’s confidential Tip Line.

