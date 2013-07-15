Trayvon Martin Supporters Clash With Cops At Los Angeles Justice Rally [VIDEO]

Hundreds of demonstrators poured into South Central Los Angeles to peacefully protest George Zimmerman‘s ‘not guilty’ verdict in the brutal killing of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin.

Protestors seeking justice shutdown a portion of the southbound 10 Freeway in Crenshaw. According to eyewitnesses, at least one person was arrested on suspicion of throwing rocks and bottles at an officer and LAPD officers used rubber bullets to disperse the crowd, reports KTLA.com.

As previously reported by NewsOne, President Barack Obama joined the chorus of conservative pundits and politicians calling for “calm,” not riots, in the wake of the Zimmerman verdict.

In other words: Y’all negros better behave.

But it is difficult to be “calm” in the face of consistent, violent threats against our children; especially when there seems to be more of a need to staunch the “hate that hate produced,” rather than the hate that is murdering our babies and allowing killers to go free.

Perhaps, author Dream Hampton said it best when she tweeted:

Our strength shouldn’t be measured by our ability to endure suffering.

And people of all races and ethnicities –including White, Asian, and Latino — raised their voices with Black America to shout that we are tired of our children suffering and no one taking responsibility for their actions.

Be careful out there, people.

Kirsten West Savali Posted July 15, 2013

