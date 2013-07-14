In a smug, unbelievably hypocritical interview with CNN’s Piers Morgan, Robert Zimmerman Jr. stated that Trayvon Martin caused his own death, his brother, killer George Zimmerman is fearful of “vigilantes,” and that Trayvon’s parents, Tracy Martin and Sybrina Fulton, pulled the race card when the (in)justice system didn’t work fast enough in holding Zimmerman accountable for shooting their unarmed child through the heart and watching him bleed out in the grass.

RELATED:

“[George] is still processing the reality or notion of being a free man, of having what the judge described as no further business before the court.” … “There are factions, there are groups, there are people that would want to take the law into their own hands as they perceive it, or be vigilante’s in some sense,” he told Morgan during the live interview. “They think that justice was not served, they won’t respect the verdict no matter how it was reached and they will always present a threat to George and his family.”

Watch clips from the interview below:

As previously reported by NewsOne, Robert Zimmerman Jr. has incessantly criminalized and profile Trayvon Martin, attempting to murder his character as violently as his brother killed him on February 26, 2012.

Zimmerman Jr. compared Martin to accused baby-killer, De’Marquise Elkins, and stated that perhaps America has a legitimate fear of Black men:

Robert Jr. then went on to tweet the following:

Teen [De’Marquise Elkins] to [Sherry] West: “Do you want me to shoot your baby?” #TrayvonMartin to #GeorgeZimmerman : You’re gonna die tonight Motherf**ker”

Lib media shld ask if what these2 black teens did 2 a woman&baby is the reason ppl think blacks mightB risky … POTUS spoke of his Mom acting like a ‘typical’ white woman when encountering blacks. The fate of Sherry West might B why.

Zimmerman Jr is scheduled to continue his morbid victory lap in the media throughout the week.

Robert Zimmerman, Jr: Trayvon Martin Caused His Own Death [VIDEO] was originally published on newsone.com

Kirsten West Savali Posted July 14, 2013

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: