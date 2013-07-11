National
Home

Marvin Sapp: ‘An Open Rebuke Is Better Than No Rebuke’

Marvin Sapp took  time out to discuss one  church’s Sunday morning service. The internet has been busy gasping at the actions of one pastor.

Last week we showed you a the video of  Pastor Jim Standridge who went in on his congregation. If you haven’t seen this  video, please watch it here: Pastor Goes In On Church Members [VIDEO] . 

Watch Marvin Sapp explain a few things  about the pastor’s possible motivations.

Do you agree or disagree?
Source: Socialcam> via Elev8 Online on BPNEXT

Marvin Sapp: ‘An Open Rebuke Is Better Than No Rebuke’ was originally published on elev8.com

Jim Standridge , marvin sapp

Videos
Local
US-GUNS-VIOLENCE-BALTIMORE
Teen Arrested In Brutal Attack On Baltimore Police…

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in the brutal beating and robbery of a Baltimore Police Department civilian employee. Police…
07.31.19
Mayor Jack Young
Mayor Jack Young Tours East Baltimore

Mayor Jack Young spent part of his evening at a public safety walk in the Heritage Crossing neighborhood with Commissioner…
07.31.19
Handcuffs featured image
During Trial Of Taylor Hayes Murder, Mother Is…

The mother of seven-year-old Taylor Hayes, who was fatally shot in west Baltimore last year, was arrested Tuesday at the…
07.31.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close