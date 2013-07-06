Medical Examiner: Trayvon Martin Was ‘In Pain,’ ‘Suffering’ After Shooting [VIDEO]

Medical examiner Dr. Shiping Bao

Medical examiner Dr. Shiping Bao testified today in the murder trial of George Zimmerman that 17-year-old Trayvon Martin died an extremely painful death.

“I believe he was alive for one to 10 minutes after he was shot. His heart was bleeding until there was no blood left,” Bao told prosecutor Bernie de la Rionda.

“His brain is still alive?” prosecutor Bernie de la Rionda asked. “Yes,” Bao replied. “He can still feel pain in other words?” the prosecutor asked. “Yes,” he replied. … “He was still in pain,” he continued. “He was still in suffering.”

Watch Dr. Bao’s cross-examination testimony below:

had enough in his heart to stop his trip to the grocery store…to get out of his car in the rain, follow him, and then as the witnesses make clear pursue him and grab him.”

“There are two people involved here. One of them is dead and one of them is a liar,” the prosecutor said.

