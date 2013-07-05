How To Make A Spicy Turkey Burger

As we get ready for the last of the barbecues for the summer here is a recipe for a spicy turkey burger that is not only healthy, but tasty. Parsley, sage, rosemary, and thyme added to a turkey burgers can spice it up.

Ground turkey is typically much leaner than ground beef. In order to keep the burger from being too dry it helps to use ground dark meat from thighs and legs if you can get it. Adding a little olive oil to the mix helps too.

Ingredients

2 Tbsp olive oil

1/2 medium red onion, minced

4 minced garlic cloves

2 pounds ground turkey meat, preferably from the legs and thighs

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 cup loosely packed chopped parsley

1 Tbsp minced fresh rosemary

1 Tbsp minced fresh sage

2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme

Method

1 Sauté the chopped onion in olive oil for 3 minutes over medium heat. Add the garlic and sauté for another 2 minutes, or until the garlic begins to brown. Remove from heat. Transfer the onions, garlic, and oil to a large bowl to cool down.

2 Once the onions are cool to the touch, add the ground turkey, salt, pepper, and herbs into the bowl. Using your hands, gently mix everything until well combined. You want the herbs mixed in without overworking the meat (which would make the burgers tough).

3 Form the meat into patties. Here’s a burger patty tip: use your fingers to form a slight indentation in the middle of the patties. When burger patties cook, the meat contracts from the edges. Having the middle part slightly thinner than the edges when raw will help the patties finish with a more even shape (less bulge in the middle).

4 Cook on a hot grill or in a hot cast iron frying pan for 5-6 minutes per side, until cooked through (165°F if using a meat thermometer). If using a grill, coat the grill grates first with a little vegetable oil. If using a frying pan, put a little oil in the pan first to help keep the burgers from sticking. A trick my mother uses when making burgers in a cast iron frying pan is to sprinkle the bottom of the pan with a little salt. The salt acts sort of like ball-bearings, keeping the patties from sticking when you go to flip them.

Serve with toasted buns, and the accompaniments of your choice—sliced onions, lettuce, sliced tomatoes, bacon, mayonnaise (especially good with mayo), mustard, relish, ketchup. This will makes 8 turkey burgers.

