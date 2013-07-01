Paula Deen Reported Offered Gig As Porn Rep

“Cholesterol Queen” Paula Deen has become the target of many a poisoned darts these days.

Deen’s world is crumbling beneath her as she continues to lose millions of dollars in endorsement resulting from her alleged use of the “N-word.” Now, as Deen continues to wallow in her perfect storm of all things gone bad, there probably is some light at the end of her seemingly very dark tunnel. She has reportedly been offered an adult porn gig that pays in the six-figure range, according to TMZ.

A website called PureMature.com allegedly sent Deen a letter offering her a job as a spokesperson for their MILF website of “high quality” porn films. A MILF, just in case you’re wondering, is an acronym for “Mom I’d like to f**k.”

The film company, which reportedly referred to Deen as a MILF, stated in their correspondence to her that, “Full figured or thin, arthritic or diabetic — you embody our perfect spokesperson.”

Just in case you’re wondering, the gig would require no nudity.

Since the scandal broke, Deen, who was rolling in endorsements, TV, book, cookware and other highly lucrative marketing deals, has lost practically everything except for maybe her food processor! Goners are her five-book deal with publisher, Ballantine, as well as The Food Network, Walmart, Target, Home Depot, QVC, JC Penny, Sears, and Walgreens. The saucy southerner’s credibility is also in the toilet, as well as her many corporate sponsorships.

Oh woe is the ‘Butter Babe!’

