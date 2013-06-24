Although African Americans make up just 13 percent of the U.S. population, we account for 33 percent of the missing in the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s database. Cases involving African Americans also tend to receive less media coverage than missing Whites, with missing men of color getting even less attention.

NewsOne has partnered with the Black and Missing Foundation and TV One to focus on the crisis of missing African Americans.

To be a part of the solution, NewsOne will profile a missing person weekly and provide tips about how to keep your loved ones safe and what to do if someone goes missing, while TV One‘s newest show, “Find Our Missing,” hosted by award-winning actress S. Epatha Merkerson, tells these stories in visual form.

—————————————

Lacy McLeod

Case Type: Endangered

Date of Birth: January 1, 1936

Missing Date: June 18, 2013

Age Now: 77

Missing City: Oxon Hill

Missing State: Maryland

Gender: Male

Race: Black

Complexion: Medium

Height: 5’9″

Weight: 200 lbs.

Hair Color: Bald

Hair Length: Shaved

Eye Color: Brown

Wear Glasses or Contacts: No

Location Last Seen: McLeod was last seen around 9 p.m.

Circumstances of Disappearance: McLeod suffers from several medical conditions and may be in need of medication.

Last Seen Wearing: Unknown.

Identifying Marks or Characteristics: Unknown.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Lacy McLeod, please contact the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Regional Investigation Division – Southern Region at (301) 749-5064 or the Black and Missing Foundation’s confidential Tip Line.

Police Search For Missing Md. 77-Year-Old Who Is In Need Of Medications was originally published on newsone.com

Jeff Mays Posted June 24, 2013

