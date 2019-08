Russell A.Neverdon

Today on The Larry Young Morning Show the guest, (Russell A.Neverdon,Attorney for the Randallstown victim Chris Brown & his family )

who called in because he was listening to the conversation about the officer who was acquitted of manslaughter and has his salary reinstated.

Listen to Larry Young and the deceased victim Chris Browns family attorney Russell A.Neverdon today as he discussed the outcome of the case.

Randallstown victim Chris Brown

